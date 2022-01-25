Internet Computer Hits Market Capitalization of $4.19 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.06 or 0.00056518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.19 billion and $263.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.48 or 0.06671327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.48 or 1.00148390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,547,512 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,444 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

