Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $505.27 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $28.85 or 0.00077435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $505.27 million and approximately $28.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00250995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00095399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001928 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.