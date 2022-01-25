ESBC (ESBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $44,570.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

