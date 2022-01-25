$454.30 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce sales of $454.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.40 million. ePlus reported sales of $427.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $45.41. 1,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $69.74.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

