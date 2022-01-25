Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCAAF remained flat at $$29.29 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

