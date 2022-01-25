Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

