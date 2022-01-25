Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €10.20 Price Target at HSBC

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €10.20 ($11.59) price objective from HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.94 ($7.89).

Shares of CBK stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €7.12 ($8.09). 9,049,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.12. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 52-week high of €7.97 ($9.06). The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.06.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

