Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €12.00 ($13.64) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBE. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.13 ($13.78).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

