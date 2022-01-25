Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NYSE:BANC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 14,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,965. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banc of California stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Banc of California worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

