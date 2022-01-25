BMO Capital Markets Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$40.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

TSE CFP traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.75. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$22.46 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 5.2099997 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

