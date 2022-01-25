JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,840 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,840 ($65.30) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.43) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.51) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,105.83 ($68.89).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 47 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,311 ($71.65). The company had a trading volume of 2,613,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,250. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,908.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,153.35.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.83), for a total value of £269.90 ($364.14). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,245,126.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

