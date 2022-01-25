Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

TSE EFX traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.59. 835,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.27. The company has a market cap of C$590.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

