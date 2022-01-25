Scotiabank Increases Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$26.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.70.
Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.92. 509,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
