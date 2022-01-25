Scotiabank Increases Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$26.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.70.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.92. 509,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

