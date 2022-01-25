MMOCoin Market Capitalization Tops $303,352.84 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $303,352.84 and $58.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

