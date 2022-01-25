Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Royal Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Royal Gold by 742.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

