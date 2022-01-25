Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Intuit accounts for 1.8% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $16.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,276. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.33 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $625.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

