Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares were down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 4,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 331,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 86,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 311,060 shares of company stock worth $6,621,232.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $8,853,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $2,608,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $566,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

