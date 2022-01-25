Kings Point Capital Management Has $307,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $211.70 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

