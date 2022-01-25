$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.60. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

RC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 12,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,265. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 428.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

