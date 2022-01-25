Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

COOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 22,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,023. Traeger has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

