BitTorrent (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.36 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $4.13 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00176759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008009 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005942 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004241 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000856 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003758 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

