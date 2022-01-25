Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $34.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. 150,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

