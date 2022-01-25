Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $24.44 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $24,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. 31,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

