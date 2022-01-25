Shapiro Capital Management LLC Purchases 172,211 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,211 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 2.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $123,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,305,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,273,000 after buying an additional 1,061,553 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 424,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,642,303. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.