Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVPAF shares. boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVPAF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 256,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,820. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.