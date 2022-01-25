POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $27.20 Average PT from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNT. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 1,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

