Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $431.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBBTF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schibsted ASA from 438.00 to 362.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$51.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $51.75 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.