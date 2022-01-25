Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

