Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 3,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,887. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

