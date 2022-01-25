CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,039. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35.

CFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

