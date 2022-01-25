ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $924,825.03 and $33,300.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,232.13 or 0.99983425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00029360 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00432308 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

