Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $166.50

Shares of Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.50 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.25), with a volume of 7773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.25).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.34. The company has a market capitalization of £228.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.37.

About Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

