Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.50

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 535659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.20 ($1.10).

The firm has a market cap of £331.43 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

