Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Down 8.2%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 9,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 543,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $630.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

