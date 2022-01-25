Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.35. 21,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 957,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 134,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

