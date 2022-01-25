Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $18.37

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $19.15. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 253 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

