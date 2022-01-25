Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

NYSE BOH traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. 853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.