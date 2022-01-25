Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. dropped their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. 479,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,322,777. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.