Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,733 shares of company stock worth $18,951,388. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 19.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.85. 9,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Progyny has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

