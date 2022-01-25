$9.81 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce $9.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.05 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $7.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 million to $49.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.70 million to $69.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 84.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 58,188 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 1,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,026. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.