CNA Financial Corp Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 1.5% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.