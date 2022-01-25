$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCM traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $13.70. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,738. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $266.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.