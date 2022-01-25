Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $805.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $378.34 or 0.01015584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.22 or 0.06612098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.89 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,192,734 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

