$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,267 shares of company stock worth $23,835,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $15.04 on Thursday, hitting $228.16. 43,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,024. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.88 and a beta of 0.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

