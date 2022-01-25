Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

CSR traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.