Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,204,231 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Oracle worth $252,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.65. 109,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.77 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

