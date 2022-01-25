Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.86. 37,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.