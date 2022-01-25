CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,039. The company has a market capitalization of $801.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

