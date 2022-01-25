ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COP. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

COP traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. 184,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,642,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $89.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

