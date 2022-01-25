Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 6.9%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.42. 189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $512.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

